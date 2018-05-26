Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Bounces back with two hits Friday
Ozuna, who was benched for the Cardinals' last game Wednesday for arriving to the ballpark late, went 2-for-3 with a double in his return to the starting lineup against the Pirates on Friday.
Ozuna's unfortunate case of oversleeping Wednesday interrupted a modest two-game hot streak in which he'd gone 5-for-7 with an RBI, a walk and two runs. However, he was able to pick right up where he'd left off, posting a third straight multi-hit effort on what was an otherwise mostly bleak night for the Cardinals offense. Ozuna has already raised his average 26 points to .260 during the three-game stretch, a sign he may finally be ready to start delivering on his considerable offensive upside.
