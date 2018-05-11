Ozuna went 2-for-4 in a win over the Padres on Thursday.

Ozuna continues to make serviceable offensive contributions, but he's unquestionably underperforming in terms of overall impact as compared to prior seasons. The slugger has only seven extra-base hits (five doubles, two home runs) over his first 145 plate appearances, while his slugging percentage is currently a career-low .333. Likewise, his ISO is a jaw-dropping, anemic .079, easily a career-worst figure as well. Contact issues appear to be playing a part in his struggles, as Ozuna's .330 BABIP and career-high 47.1 percent hard contact rate is offset by a rise of more than four points in strikeout rate to 25.5 percent. Moreover, he's also pulling the ball at the highest rate (44.1 percent) since his rookie 2013 campaign in Miami.