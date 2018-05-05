Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: On base four times Friday
Ozuna went 3-for-3 with a walk in a win over the Cubs on Friday.
Although all three hits were singles, it was nevertheless an encouraging outing for the prize offseason acquisition, whose OBP still sits at an anemic .285. Despite a surprising lack of power to date (two home runs over 123 plate appearances), Ozuna has still been productive while compiling 17 RBI, and he's now posted multi-hit efforts in three of his last seven games.
