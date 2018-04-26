Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Plates a pair Wednesday
Ozuna went 1-for-4 with a two-run single in a win over the Mets on Wednesday.
Ozuna helped set the tone for what would end up being a prolific night for the Cardinals offense, coming through with a clutch two-run, two-out single in the third. The marquee offseason acquisition has been mired in a slump recently, as after a scorching hot start to April, he's only 2-for-27 over his last seven games. However, he's been a run-producing machine throughout the month, with Wednesday's pair of RBI pushing his total to 13.
More News
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Not in lineup Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Absent from lineup Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Keeps on mashing Friday•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Hits second home run of season•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Plates pair in defeat•
-
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Three hits in Saturday's win•
-
Roto trade values chart top 250
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?
-
Waivers: Giant power, upside arms
Heath Cummings highlights a pair of Giants who are crushing the ball right now.
-
Ready for Acuna?
Top prospect Ronald Acuna is getting the call for the Braves, and his Fantasy owners will soon...
-
Twelve legit hitter breakouts
So the hitter who's carrying you isn't the one you expected to carry you, and you're worried...
-
Podcast: Surprising stats, starts
As we approach the end of the first month of baseball, we’ll highlight the unexpected stats...