Ozuna went 1-for-4 with a two-run single in a win over the Mets on Wednesday.

Ozuna helped set the tone for what would end up being a prolific night for the Cardinals offense, coming through with a clutch two-run, two-out single in the third. The marquee offseason acquisition has been mired in a slump recently, as after a scorching hot start to April, he's only 2-for-27 over his last seven games. However, he's been a run-producing machine throughout the month, with Wednesday's pair of RBI pushing his total to 13.