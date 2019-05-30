Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Productive in loss

Ozuna went 2-for-4 with an RBI single, a double and a run in a loss to the Phillies on Wednesday.

Ozuna came through with one of only two multi-hit efforts for the Cardinals in the blowout loss. The 28-year-old outfielder is hitting just .212 in May, but he's starting to pick up the pace as the month winds down. Factoring in Wednesday's production, Ozuna is hitting .290 (9-for-31) with four doubles, two home runs, eight RBI, four walks and six runs across his last eight games.