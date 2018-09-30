Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Sit out Sunday

Ozuna is not in the lineup Sunday against the Cubs.

Ozuna started every game since Sept. 2, and he produced a .906 OPS in that span. However, with the Cardinals getting eliminated from playoff contention Saturday, he'll finally get a day off. Ozuna will finish the season with a .758 OPS to go with 23 homers, 88 RBI and 69 runs scored. Tyler O'Neill will get a start in left field to replace him.