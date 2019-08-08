Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Swats first homer since return
Ozuna went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Dodgers.
His sixth-inning shot off Dustin May looked like it would hold up as the only offense of the game, until the Dodgers rallied for a walkoff win in the ninth. Ozuna's long ball was his first in five games since coming off the IL and his 21st of the year, and he now sports a .252/.329/.505 slash line.
