Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Three-hit day against old squad

Ozuna went 3-for-4 with an RBI single and a run in a loss to the Marlins on Tuesday.

The surging outfielder got to his former Marlins squad, generating his third multi-hit effort over the first four games of June in the process. Ozuna's bat has been blistering hot since May 21, a 13-game span in which he's hitting .487 with a double, two home runs, eight RBI and eight runs over 46 plate appearances, while also generating an eye-popping .523 wOBA.