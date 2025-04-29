Now Playing

Winn is batting second for Tuesday's game against the Reds.

Winn has routinely batted in the nine hole for the Cardinals this season, but St. Louis is looking for a jolt on the road and shuffling the order some. With Winn hitting second, Victor Scott is in the nine hole. Since returning from the injured list, Winn has slashed .250/.304/.350 across 21 plate appearances.

