Winn is batting second for Tuesday's game against the Reds.
Winn has routinely batted in the nine hole for the Cardinals this season, but St. Louis is looking for a jolt on the road and shuffling the order some. With Winn hitting second, Victor Scott is in the nine hole. Since returning from the injured list, Winn has slashed .250/.304/.350 across 21 plate appearances.
