Winn is starting at shortstop and batting second in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader in Cincinnati.
Winn had been slated to hit in the two hole before Tuesday's game was rained out, and he'll remain there for the first game of Wednesday's double dip. It's the first time this season he's batted anywhere other than ninth.
More News
-
Cardinals' Masyn Winn: Batting second Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Masyn Winn: Back from injured list•
-
Cardinals' Masyn Winn: Homers twice in rehab game•
-
Cardinals' Masyn Winn: Cleared for rehab assignment•
-
Cardinals' Masyn Winn: On pace for activation Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Masyn Winn: Begins baseball activities•