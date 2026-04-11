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Winn (leg) expressed optimism Friday about returning to the lineup for Saturday's game against the Red Sox, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Winn was forced to exit Friday's contest with a bruised left leg after being hit by a pitch, but he escaped serious injury and doesn't expect to miss any starts. If the Cardinals elect to hold Winn out for a bit as a precaution, Thomas Saggese is likely to fill in at shortstop.

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