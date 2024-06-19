Winn (illness) will start at shortstop and bat leadoff in Wednesday's game in Miami, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Winn missed out on his first start since June 5 in the Cardinals' 9-8 extra-inning loss Tuesday, when he was scratched from the lineup shortly before opening pitch due to an illness. Fortunately for Winn, the one day of rest appears to be all he needed to shake off the ailment. The 22-year-old will take back his usual spot atop the St. Louis lineup in the series finale with the Marlins.