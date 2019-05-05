Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Active day in loss

Carpenter went 3-for-5 with an RBI single, a run-scoring double and a stolen base in a loss to the Cubs on Saturday.

Carpenter turned in a signature leadoff effort, one that also marked his first three-hit tally of the campaign. The veteran infielder had been mired in a 1-for-23 slump over the prior six games, so his breakout Saturday was a particularly welcome sight that also vaulted his season average back over the Mendoza Line.