Carpenter went 2-for-4 with two doubles in a loss to the Diamondbacks on Sunday.

Operating out of the leadoff spot for the first time all season, Carpenter came through with his second and third doubles of his last two starts. The struggling veteran has actually boosted his batting average 38 points with his pair of multi-hit efforts in that span, but his season slash line still sits at an unacceptable .151/.292/.304 across 96 plate appearances.