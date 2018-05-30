Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Another productive night Tuesday
Carpenter went 1-for-3 with two RBI from a bases-loaded walk and a solo home run in a win over the Brewers on Tuesday, while also drawing a second free pass.
One game before beginning a mid-May surge, Carpenter's season line stood at a dreadful .140/.286/.272. All three figures have seen massive boosts since then, with the 168-point increase in his slugging percentage (.272 to .440) the most dramatic. Carpenter sports a blistering .404 average, .528 wOBA and 65.8 percent hard contact rate in the 58 plate appearances encompassing his last 13 games, a stretch during which he's racked up 13 extra-base hits (nine doubles, four home runs) and eight RBI.
More News
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Knocks seventh homer Monday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Slugs fifth homer Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Hit parade continues Monday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Collects three more hits•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Keeps improving at plate Friday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Chips in three hits Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...
-
Waivers: Bieber gets a chance
The Indians are about to unveil an intriguing arm in their ongoing search for a fifth starter....
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: A new side of Musgrove
Joe Musgrove showed in his season debut that he might have more upside than he gets credit...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Mac Williamson should hit the ground running off the DL while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy the...