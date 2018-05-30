Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Another productive night Tuesday

Carpenter went 1-for-3 with two RBI from a bases-loaded walk and a solo home run in a win over the Brewers on Tuesday, while also drawing a second free pass.

One game before beginning a mid-May surge, Carpenter's season line stood at a dreadful .140/.286/.272. All three figures have seen massive boosts since then, with the 168-point increase in his slugging percentage (.272 to .440) the most dramatic. Carpenter sports a blistering .404 average, .528 wOBA and 65.8 percent hard contact rate in the 58 plate appearances encompassing his last 13 games, a stretch during which he's racked up 13 extra-base hits (nine doubles, four home runs) and eight RBI.