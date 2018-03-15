Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Another strong outing Wednesday

Carpenter manned first base in Wednesday's 3-1 Grapefruit League win over the Astros and went 2-for-2 with a two-run home run.

Carpenter made his in-the-field debut following a turn at designated hitter in his first Grapefruit League game Tuesday, but what he did at the plate was just as much of a story. The veteran infielder connected off starter Justin Verlander for a two-out, two-run shot in the third with Tommy Pham aboard, following a first-inning single. It's been an auspicious start to spring for Carpenter, who'd also walked and scored in both of his plate appearances Tuesday.

