Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Another strong outing Wednesday
Carpenter manned first base in Wednesday's 3-1 Grapefruit League win over the Astros and went 2-for-2 with a two-run home run.
Carpenter made his in-the-field debut following a turn at designated hitter in his first Grapefruit League game Tuesday, but what he did at the plate was just as much of a story. The veteran infielder connected off starter Justin Verlander for a two-out, two-run shot in the third with Tommy Pham aboard, following a first-inning single. It's been an auspicious start to spring for Carpenter, who'd also walked and scored in both of his plate appearances Tuesday.
More News
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Manning first base Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: 'Feels great' after Tuesday return•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Officially acts as DH Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Feels good after intrasquad game•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Set to serve as DH Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Resuming fielding work•
-
Strategies for each format
Heath Cummings dreams about the perfect draft for him in all three of the major formats.
-
Podcast: Tips for first two rounds
We’ll help your draft get off to a great start as we discuss our strategies for the first two...
-
NL-only Rotisserie mock draft
A lot has changed since our last look at the NL side of the player pool. Scott White and company...
-
Judge the new Howard?
You may think we've never seen a player like Aaron Judge before, but you don't need to go that...
-
Spring Takes: Leone, Bedrosian to close?
A couple of surprising closer candidates have emerged, according to Scott White, who also looks...
-
Draft Strategy: Innings a priority
Think you know what makes a good Fantasy pitcher? Our Scott White says the formula is changing...