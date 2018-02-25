Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Back condition improving

Manager Mike Matheny reported Sunday that Carpenter's back is "doing better," Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Carpenter has been sidelined with a sore back during the opening days of spring training, but Matheny's comments suggest that the veteran infielder could be back in action sooner than later. Carpenter's back injury doesn't seem like anything overly concerning at this time, and barring any setbacks it appears he should be ready for Opening Day.