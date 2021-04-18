Carpenter will start at second base and bat fifth Sunday against the Phillies, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.

Carpenter moved to the bench for Saturday's 9-4 win over the Phillies, but he'll be back in the lineup for the fifth time in six games Sunday. With Tommy Edman having logged more time in right field of late due to injuries to Harrison Bader (forearm) and Tyler O'Neill (groin), Carpenter appears to have seized hold of an everyday role at the keystone.