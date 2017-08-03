Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Batting third Thursday

Carpenter (hip) is back in the lineup and batting third for Thursday's series finale in Milwaukee.

Carpenter was scratched from Wednesday's contest with right hip discomfort, but it appears as though he won't need any extra time out of the lineup. The 31-year-old will man first base during Thursday's game, and looks to extend his on-base streak to eight games in a row. Since the All-Star break, Carpenter is slashing .323/.391/.452 with six RBI and eight runs.