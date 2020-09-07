Carpenter will start at third base and will bat seventh Monday against the Cubs, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Carpenter was on the bench for the last two games, likely just as a means of hitting the reset button after he slashed .116/.367/.209 over his previous 15 games. While the 34-year-old still boasts a patient eye at the plate (13.4 percent walk rate since 2019), his power production and strikeout rate have been trending in undesirable directions over the past two seasons. He's struck out in 26.8 percent of his plate appearances and has posted a .156 ISO during that two-season stretch, both well off his career marks of 19.9 percent and .191, respectively.