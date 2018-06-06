Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Collects three hits

Carpenter went 3-for-5 with a run scored and a strikeout in Tuesday's loss to the Marlins.

Carpenter smacked a trio of singles his first three times up, snapping a mini 0-for-11 slump over the three previous games. The 32-year-old sports a lowly .225/.333/.414 slash line, but most of that has been weighed down by a bad start. Since the end of April, Carpenter is hitting .280 with five homers and 11 doubles in 107 at-bats.