Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Collects three hits
Carpenter went 3-for-5 with a run scored and a strikeout in Tuesday's loss to the Marlins.
Carpenter smacked a trio of singles his first three times up, snapping a mini 0-for-11 slump over the three previous games. The 32-year-old sports a lowly .225/.333/.414 slash line, but most of that has been weighed down by a bad start. Since the end of April, Carpenter is hitting .280 with five homers and 11 doubles in 107 at-bats.
