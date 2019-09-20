Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Comes through in extras

Carpenter came into Thursday's extra-inning win over the Cubs as a defensive replacement in the bottom of the fifth inning, going 1-for-2 with a go-ahead solo home run.

Carpenter launched a one-out, 431-foot solo shot to center off Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel in the top of the 10th inning, snapping a 6-6 tie with a blast that would end up being the difference in the game. Manager Mike Shildt confirmed earlier in the week that Carpenter was keeping a positive mindset despite riding the pine frequently in recent games, and Thursday's homer, his first since Aug. 25, seems to bear out that the 33-year-old is keeping himself mentally ready.