Carpenter went 2-for-3 with an infield single and an RBI double during a win over the Brewers in the second game of a doubleheader Friday.

The 34-year-old snapped a brief 0-for-7 funk with his productive night, although he still remains well short of the Mendoza Line with just a .188 average on the campaign. Carpenter has shown occasional glimpses of his trademark power with 10 extra-base hits (six doubles, four home runs) across 166 plate appearances, but the veteran remains held down by a career-worst 28.9 percent strikeout rate.