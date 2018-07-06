Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Continues extra-base hit barrage

Carpenter went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, two walks and three runs scored Thursday against the Giants.

Carpenter took Johnny Cueto deep in the second inning for his 16th home run of the season. He now has at least one extra-base hit in three of his past four games and six of his last 10, helping him vault into the top 10 in the National League in OPS. While his power power production stands out, Carpenter has also managed to raise his average to .264, his highest mark since April 2.