Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Continues extra-base hit barrage
Carpenter went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, two walks and three runs scored Thursday against the Giants.
Carpenter took Johnny Cueto deep in the second inning for his 16th home run of the season. He now has at least one extra-base hit in three of his past four games and six of his last 10, helping him vault into the top 10 in the National League in OPS. While his power power production stands out, Carpenter has also managed to raise his average to .264, his highest mark since April 2.
More News
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: On base four times in win•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Five hits, two homers Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Three-hit night Monday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Drives home two runs•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Hits 13th home run•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Hits game-winning home run•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Anderson, Piscotty signs
What do we make of recent strong performances from the likes of Jose Urena, Stephen Piscotty...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt in top 25
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Bullpen: Dominguez, Rondon earning saves
Seranthony Dominguez and Hector Rondon continue to pile up saves for their respective teams...
-
Waivers: Ohtani back; Garcia raking
The two-way player is down to a one-player for the time being, but Scott White says Shohei...
-
Why you shouldn't drop Jon Gray
Jon Gray got a surprise demotion to Triple-A over the weekend, but Scott White explains why...
-
Waivers: Solid outfield options
Heath Cummings looks at Avisail Garcia's recent hot streak and whether he can repeat 2017.