Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Continues getting on base in win

Carpenter went 0-for-3 with two walks, a stolen base and two runs in a win over the Angels on Friday.

The veteran infielder's .218 average still leaves plenty to be desired, but his penchant for drawing free passes has consistently kept him on the basepaths nonetheless. Carpenter has a solid 14.2 percent walk rate for the season and .332 on-base percentage, but a career-high 24.5 percent strikeout rate is one of the main conspirators in his mediocre season at the plate.