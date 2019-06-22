Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Continues getting on base in win
Carpenter went 0-for-3 with two walks, a stolen base and two runs in a win over the Angels on Friday.
The veteran infielder's .218 average still leaves plenty to be desired, but his penchant for drawing free passes has consistently kept him on the basepaths nonetheless. Carpenter has a solid 14.2 percent walk rate for the season and .332 on-base percentage, but a career-high 24.5 percent strikeout rate is one of the main conspirators in his mediocre season at the plate.
More News
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Stellar from leadoff spot•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Scores three times•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Makes impact out of top of order•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Takes seat Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: First pair of hits since return•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Returns to lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Preview: Top 10 Sleeper Hitters
With a series in London and a series in Colorado, Week 14 is fit for some interesting lineup...
-
Week 14 Preview: Two-Start Pitchers
The list of two-start pitchers for Week 14 is on the shorter side. Scott White looks to a boring...
-
Week 14 Fantasy Baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade values
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Bullpen Report: Iglesias or Lorenzen?
The Reds have thrown everybody for a loop with their recent bullpen usage, and Luke Jackson...
-
Waivers: Alzolay, Gallen make case
On a day of mostly bad pitching, the newcomers stood out, according to Scott White.