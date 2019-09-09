Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Continues producing in win
Carpenter went 2-for-3 with a double and a run in a win over the Pirates on Sunday.
Carpenter will never look back on his difficult 2019 season fondly, but he's at least showing some signs of potentially finishing an otherwise disappointing campaign on a positive note. The veteran has reached safely in five straight games, and he's gone 6-for-15 with two doubles, two RBI, three walks and two runs overall in the seven September contests during which he's logged at least one plate appearance. While his season line still sits at an underwhelming .226/.336/.380, all of his numbers have consistently inched upward since Aug. 25, the start of a 13-game period during which Carpenter has hit .387 across 37 trips to the plate.
More News
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: On base four times in win•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Sitting yet again•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Catches another breather•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Sitting out Monday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: On bench for nightcap•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Sitting for series finale•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waiver Wire: Luzardo still worth it?
Jesus Luzardo is finally getting the call, but is it too little, too late for Fantasy players?...
-
Week 25 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The playing time for certain hitters is less assured with September roster expansion. Scott...
-
Week 25 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Is a two-start week enough for you to stick with a struggling Trevor Bauer or Jose Berrios?...
-
Fantasy baseball Week 25 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Waivers: Injury opens door for Tucker
Prospect Kyle Tucker didn't have a path to playing time until George Springer collided with...