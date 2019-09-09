Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Continues producing in win

Carpenter went 2-for-3 with a double and a run in a win over the Pirates on Sunday.

Carpenter will never look back on his difficult 2019 season fondly, but he's at least showing some signs of potentially finishing an otherwise disappointing campaign on a positive note. The veteran has reached safely in five straight games, and he's gone 6-for-15 with two doubles, two RBI, three walks and two runs overall in the seven September contests during which he's logged at least one plate appearance. While his season line still sits at an underwhelming .226/.336/.380, all of his numbers have consistently inched upward since Aug. 25, the start of a 13-game period during which Carpenter has hit .387 across 37 trips to the plate.