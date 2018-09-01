Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Continues second-half tear

Carpenter went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in the Cardinals' 12-5 win over the Reds on Friday.

Carpenter's ridiculous second half just keeps on rolling, as he mashed his 35th homer of the season with this second-inning blast off Homer Bailey. The 32-year-old is now boasting a phenomenal .274/.387/.579 slash line and this hot streak has persisted long enough now that he's giving little reason to think he won't keep mashing through the rest of the season.

