Carpenter went 2-for-4 with an RBI single, a double and two runs in a loss to the Reds on Sunday.

Carpenter was the only Cardinal to churn out multiple hits in the five-run loss, with the veteran extending a hot streak at the plate that has seen him produce a trio of two-hit efforts in the last four contests. It's a highly welcome sight for Carpenter's long-suffering fantasy managers, who just saw him finally get his average over the Mendoza Line for the first time since Aug. 27 on Saturday. Carpenter has also shown a penchant for clutch hitting in particular of late, as he now has six RBI over the last six games.