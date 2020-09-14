Carpenter went 2-for-4 with an RBI single, a double and two runs in a loss to the Reds on Sunday.
Carpenter was the only Cardinal to churn out multiple hits in the five-run loss, with the veteran extending a hot streak at the plate that has seen him produce a trio of two-hit efforts in the last four contests. It's a highly welcome sight for Carpenter's long-suffering fantasy managers, who just saw him finally get his average over the Mendoza Line for the first time since Aug. 27 on Saturday. Carpenter has also shown a penchant for clutch hitting in particular of late, as he now has six RBI over the last six games.
More News
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Clubs third homer•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Plates pair in nightcap•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Sitting for Game 1•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Not starting afternoon game•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Checks back into lineup•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Homers for lone run•