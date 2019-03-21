Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Could return Sunday
Carpenter (back) won't return to the lineup before Sunday against the Marlins, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Carpenter has been out since last Sunday with a sore back. It's concerning that he remains out of the lineup so soon before Opening Day, though the Cardinals don't appear worried that he'll miss an extended period.
