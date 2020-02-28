Play

Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Could return this weekend

Manager Mike Shildt said he expects Carpenter (back) to rejoin the lineup "Sunday-ish," Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

The veteran infielder was previously expected to return to action Saturday, but the team will continue to take a conservative approach with his recovery. Carpenter hasn't suffered any setbacks and is expected to take batting practice Friday, which figures to be one of the final hurdles before he's officially cleared.

More News
Our Latest Stories