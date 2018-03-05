Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Could swing bat Tuesday
Carpenter (back) worked out on the main field Monday and could swing a bat as early as Tuesday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
He has been sidelined thus far in spring training with a sore back, but at least it appears he is making progress. As long as he can get into games in a week or two, he still should be able to get enough reps to be ready for Opening Day. That said, the 32-year-old should be discounted slightly in drafts, as back issues can linger and pop back up, and the Cardinals have no shortage of options to spell him if he needs maintenance days during the season.
