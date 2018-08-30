Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Draws start at third base
Carpenter (illness) is back in Thursday's lineup at third base for the series finale against Pittsburgh.
Carpenter won't miss any additional time after leaving Wednesday's contest due to nausea in the fourth inning. Dating back to the start of the second half, Carpenter has hit .299/.417/.681 with 15 home runs and 28 RBI. With Jedd Gyorko (groin) on the DL, look for Carpenter to receive a few starts at the hot corner in order to get Matt Adams in the lineup.
More News
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Exits with nausea•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Stays hot in win•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Swats four doubles•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Strikes out four times in win•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Heads to bench after homer•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Back on track with homer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...
-
Murphy, Turner moving up
Scott White updates his rankings and highlights veteran mashers Daniel Murphy and Justin T...
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...
-
Waivers: Luis Urias gets his chance
The Padres call up an intriguing middle infield prospect, and Tyler White continues to make...
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...