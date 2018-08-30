Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Draws start at third base

Carpenter (illness) is back in Thursday's lineup at third base for the series finale against Pittsburgh.

Carpenter won't miss any additional time after leaving Wednesday's contest due to nausea in the fourth inning. Dating back to the start of the second half, Carpenter has hit .299/.417/.681 with 15 home runs and 28 RBI. With Jedd Gyorko (groin) on the DL, look for Carpenter to receive a few starts at the hot corner in order to get Matt Adams in the lineup.