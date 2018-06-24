Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Drives home two runs
Carpenter went 1-for-3 with two RBI, two runs scored and two walks in a 8-2 win over the Brewers on Sunday.
Carpenter is up to 33 RBI and 39 runs scored with 13 long balls this season. He's slashing a pedestrian .237/.347/.467, but it's drastically improved since ending April with a .155/.305/.274 line. As long as he can get on base regularly, he should continue scoring runs near the top of the St. Louis lineup.
