Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Expects brief IL stint

Carpenter (back) expects to return from the injured list after the All-Star break July 12, Mark Saxon of The Athletic reports.

Carpenter was bedridden for 40 hours over the weekend due to a stomach issue and then ended up tweaking his back. The back strain doesn't appear overly serious, but the Cardinals decided to play things safe and take advantage of the All-Star break to aid in his recovery. Tommy Edman and Yairo Munoz figure to fill in at third base during his absence.