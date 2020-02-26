Play

Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Expects to return Saturday

Carpenter (back) called his removal from the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins "super preventative" and expects to be back in the lineup Saturday, Mark Saxon of The Athletic reports.

Carpenter's absence appears to be little more than early-spring caution. The veteran did make a trip to the injured list last July with a lower-back strain, however, so it's somewhat worrisome that he's already dealing with back issues again.

