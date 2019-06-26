Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Gets breather
Carpenter is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Athletics.
Carpenter has started the past 13 games for the Cardinals, slashing .196/.311/.373 with one home run and three stolen bases during that stretch. Tommy Edman is starting at third base and hitting leadoff in his stead.
