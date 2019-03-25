Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Getting further work before opener
Carpenter (back), who struck out in his only at-bat during a Grapefruit League win over the Marlins on Sunday, will lead off in every inning during a game at minor-league camp Monday, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
The goal is to get Carpenter as many reps at the plate as possible before Thursday's season opener versus the Brewers, considering he missed the last week of Grapefruit League action due to his back issue. In addition to the work he'll get Monday, Carpenter is also set to face Luke Gregerson in a simulated game Tuesday prior to joining his teammates in Milwaukee.
