Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Getting rare off day
Carpenter is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates.
With a lefty (Steven Brault) on the mound for Pittsburgh and the Cardinals playing a day game after a night game, manager Mike Shildt evidently viewed it as an opportune time to give Carpenter just his third day off of the season. Carpenter, who went 0-for-9 over the first two games of the series, will be replaced at third base by Jedd Gyorko.
