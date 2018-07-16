Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Goes deep again in win

Carpenter went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in a win over the Reds on Sunday.

Carpenter led off the bottom of the first with his 19th homer, which served as his second in the last two games. The 32-year-old heads into the All-Star break having reached safely in six consecutive games, the latest example of the dramatic turnaround to his season. Carpenter was slashing .199/.320/.370 as recently as May 23, but he'll enter the second half of the season with a .263/.373/.530 line that includes 47 extra-base hits (28 doubles, 19 homers) and 43 RBI.