Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Goes deep again in win
Carpenter went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in a win over the Reds on Sunday.
Carpenter led off the bottom of the first with his 19th homer, which served as his second in the last two games. The 32-year-old heads into the All-Star break having reached safely in six consecutive games, the latest example of the dramatic turnaround to his season. Carpenter was slashing .199/.320/.370 as recently as May 23, but he'll enter the second half of the season with a .263/.373/.530 line that includes 47 extra-base hits (28 doubles, 19 homers) and 43 RBI.
More News
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Hits homer in loss•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: On base three times Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Pinch-hit three-run jack Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Receives breather versus lefty•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Continues extra-base hit barrage•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: On base four times in win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Marte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Struggling Aces
Luis Severino, Corey Kluber, Charlie Morton and a few other aces just haven’t been themselves...
-
Five pitcher upgrades to make
So where do you find precious upside pitching for the second half and Fantasy stretch run?...
-
Waivers: Trust Matz, Ross now?
Heath Cummings looks at performances from Steven Matz and Tyson Ross, and asks whether they're...
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...