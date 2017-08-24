Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Held out again Thursday
Carpenter (illness) is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Padres.
Carpenter will miss his second consecutive game while recovering from an illness. He should be considered day-to-day for Friday's series opener against Tampa Bay. In his place, Jedd Gyorko draws another start at first.
