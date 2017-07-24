Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Held out Monday

Carpenter (quadriceps) is not in the lineup Monday against the Rockies.

Carpenter left Sunday's contest with the Cubs prematurely due to a bout of cramps in his quad, and it seems like the Cardinals want to give him at least one more day to rest in order to get him back to full health. He'll remain day-to-day for now as Luke Voit takes over at first base Monday night.

