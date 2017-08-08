Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Hits three-run blast in win
Carpenter went 2-for-4 with a double and a three-run home run during Monday's win over Kansas City.
It's been a down year by Carpenter's standards, but he's now collected three extra-base hits and five RBI through his past two games and is capable of piling up counting stats in a hurry. This could prove to be a buy-low spot for the veteran.
