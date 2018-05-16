Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Hitting seventh Wednesday
Carpenter will bat seventh in the Cardinals' lineup for Wednesday's game against Minnesota.
This marks the first time that Carpenter has been slotted into the batting order any lower that fourth since 2015. Over the past 16 games, he's gone just 4-for-48 with one home run, three RBI and 19 strikeouts.
More News
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Sits again Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Sitting again Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Not in lineup against left-hander•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Takes seat Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Smacks two-run double Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Hits game-tying homer in ninth•
-
Waivers: Lyles earns our attention
Heath Cummings said presumed journeyman Jordan Lyles did enough on Tuesday to warrant atte...
-
Corbin's velocity concerning?
Patrick Corbin standout start to the season obscures a surprising decline in velocity. Chris...
-
Options for Cano owners
Robinson Cano is going to miss most of the rest of the season. Who should you add to replace...
-
Podcast: Fun with advanced stats
After we discuss Andrew Heaney, Patrick Corbin and the rest of Monday’s standouts we take a...
-
Bullpen Report: Clippard, Knebel safe?
The tumult at closer never ends. Scott White looks at seven of the iffiest situations, from...
-
Waivers: Heaney, Pollock stopgaps
Andrew Heaney turns heads by shutting down the Astros, and A.J. Pollock's thumb injury might...