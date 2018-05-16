Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Hitting seventh Wednesday

Carpenter will bat seventh in the Cardinals' lineup for Wednesday's game against Minnesota.

This marks the first time that Carpenter has been slotted into the batting order any lower that fourth since 2015. Over the past 16 games, he's gone just 4-for-48 with one home run, three RBI and 19 strikeouts.

