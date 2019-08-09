Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Hitting sixth Friday

Carpenter (foot) is starting at third base and hitting sixth Friday against the Pirates.

He left Wednesday's game after getting hit on the foot by a pitch, and apparently Thursday's off day was enough for him to get right for this weekend's series. Carpenter is hitting .241 with zero extra-base hits and 12 strikeouts in 29 at-bats since the All-Star break.

More News
Our Latest Stories