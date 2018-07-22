Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Homers in both doubleheader games

Carpenter combined to go 2-for-4 in the Cardinals' doubleheader Saturday and hit a solo home run in both games, including a pinch-hit homer in the second contest.

The surface of the sun has nothing on Carpenter, who now has eight homers in his past six games, highlighted by his historic trio during a seven-RBI effort Friday. Carpenter tagged Tyler Chatwood in the third inning of the first contest and lifted one off Randy Rosario as a pinch hitter in the nightcap. For the year, he's slashed .277/.386/.593 with 25 homers, 53 RBI and 64 runs scored in 394 plate appearances. Heading into Saturday, he rattled off a .352/.470/.926 for the month, in which he now has 10 homers. Carpenter owns the fantasy baseball world right now.