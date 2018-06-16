Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Homers, knocks in two Friday
Carpenter went 2-for-4 with a home run, a walk and two RBI in Friday's loss to the Cubs.
Carpenter hit a solo home run -- his ninth of the year -- off Jon Lester in the sixth, and later slashed an RBI single off reliever Anthony Bass in the seventh. This was Carpenter's third multi-hit performance in his last five games, bringing his line to .237/.340/.433 on the year. The 32-year-old had an incredibly slow start to the year (hitting below .200 up until May 20) but he's steadily gotten more hits to fall over the past month.
More News
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Day off Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Rediscovering power stroke•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: On base three times Friday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Collects three hits•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Another productive night Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Knocks seventh homer Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Revisiting my preseason sleepers
Some of Scott White's sleeper picks have come through, and some have flopped miserably. And...
-
Pick up Velasquez and Conforto
Heath Cummings says you can't leave the upside of Vince Velasquez and Michael Conforto on the...
-
Which closers can you trust, really?
There's a difference in the way managers have approached the ninth inning this season, and...