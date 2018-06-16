Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Homers, knocks in two Friday

Carpenter went 2-for-4 with a home run, a walk and two RBI in Friday's loss to the Cubs.

Carpenter hit a solo home run -- his ninth of the year -- off Jon Lester in the sixth, and later slashed an RBI single off reliever Anthony Bass in the seventh. This was Carpenter's third multi-hit performance in his last five games, bringing his line to .237/.340/.433 on the year. The 32-year-old had an incredibly slow start to the year (hitting below .200 up until May 20) but he's steadily gotten more hits to fall over the past month.

More News
Our Latest Stories