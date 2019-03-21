Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Increased mobility Wednesday
Carpenter (back) was "moving around better" Wednesday according to manager Mike Shildt, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Carpenter has been nursing back tightness since Sunday, but he's progressing toward a return to action in the coming days. Shildt hasn't committed to an exact return date for the veteran infielder, but the goal is to get Carpenter some game action before the team departs Florida on Sunday. The 33-year-old is hitting .179 with three home runs and four RBI over 28 spring at-bats, but he hasn't suited up since Saturday.
