Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Keeps hitting in win
Carpenter went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in a win over the Phillies on Monday.
Carpenter is now a blistering 6-for-14 with a double, Monday's homer, three RBI and two runs over the last three games. The surge is a much-needed one for the veteran, whose average sat at .190 prior to the modest hot streak. Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports that manager Mike Shildt noted Carpenter's swing looked like it had "clicked" in batting practice before last Friday's game, and his assessment appears to be correct, at least for the moment. "I think we see Carp taking more consistent at-bats and being more Carp-like, so to speak," Shildt said. "His work has been very positive, and his bat has been really consistent."
