Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Keeps improving at plate Friday
Carpenter went 2-for-5 with an RBI single and a run in a win over the Phillies on Friday.
Carpenter was back in the two-hole Friday after having dropped down to seventh in the order the prior two nights. The struggling veteran's pair of singles extended a modest hitting streak to three games, a stretch during which he's gone 6-for-13 with three doubles, two RBI and a run. Carpenter has much work left to do to get a current .173/.301/.315 season line back up to acceptable levels, but his current mini-surge is an cautiously optimistic step in that direction.
