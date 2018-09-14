Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Keeps rolling in loss

Carpenter went 2-for-5 with two runs in a loss to the Dodgers on Thursday.

Carpenter continues to get on base at an elite clip, with Thursday's two-hit effort pushing his on-base percentage for September to .375. The veteran is slated to move back to first base on an everyday basis with the return of Jedd Gyorko (groin) from the disabled list and sports a .270/.386/.553 line on the season that's partly comprised of a career best in home runs (35).